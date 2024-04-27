NGT registers application against riverfront development project

A fresh application was registered in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on April 25 against the ongoing work of River Front Development (RFD) at the Mula riverbed, near the Mula-Mutha confluence in the Bundgarden area. The tribunal also asked Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit a detailed report about the ongoing work and the environmental clearance that needs to be obtained. River front project work in progress, at Bund Garden. (HT PHOTO)

From the beginning, the RFD has experienced stern opposition from residents and green activists citing that the project is disturbing the river ecology and will not only cause significant damage to the environment but also a big loss of public money that will be spent on this project.

In November 2023, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Maharashtra directed the PMC to fulfill some compliances and also issued a notice to stop the construction work at the project site which includes three river stretches near the Bundgarden area.

However, the PMC continued the work stating that it was going on as per the earlier work order and that it would cause a huge financial loss to the PMC if the work stopped at this stage.

Sarang Yadwadkar, a city-based environmentalist who has been raising concerns against the project, has filed a fresh application against the ongoing work that continued without proper environmental clearance. This application also mentions that without suggested studies by the competent authority, the existing work, which is going on in pursuance of the earlier work orders, should be directed to be stopped.

After receiving the response from both applicants and the respondent, the western zonal bench of NGT consisting of the quorum of justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, judicial member, and Vijay Kulkarni, expert member, in the latest order mentioned, “Given the above responses, we deem it appropriate to admit this application and accordingly, admit the same. The bench also directed PMC to submit an affidavit on ongoing work and necessary environment clearances within four weeks. The next hearing in this case will be held on August 20.”

Expressing his satisfaction with this order, Sarang Yadwadkar said, “I am glad that NGT decided to accept our application considering the significance of this matter. We will follow the direction given by the NGT.”