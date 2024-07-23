NGT takes suo motu cognisance of contamination of water sources on Palkhi route

The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday registered a suo motu case based on a report published in Hindustan Times over the issue of contamination of water sources on the Palkhi route in Pune district. In June, the district administration after checking samples from 82 waterbodies, including wells, borewells and taps, on the Palkhi route in the district found that at least 81 samples were contaminated and unfit for consumption. (HT PHOTO)

The environment watchdog while transferring the case to the western zonal bench directed related government authorities to submit their response.

In June, the district administration after checking samples from 82 waterbodies, including wells, borewells and taps, on the Palkhi route in the district found that at least 81 samples were contaminated and unfit for consumption. The sample reports showed water contained contaminants that posed health threats, including gastroenteritis, jaundice, typhoid, cholera and diarrhoea. Hence, the district administration before the commencement of the palkhi procession decided to treat water from the sources from where the samples have been collected. The Hindustan Times published the report on June 24.

The principal bench consisting of Justice Prakash Srivastava, chairperson; Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, judicial member; and A Senthil Vel, expert member of NGT, registered the suo motu case on July 22.

As per the NGT order, the news report raises issues related to compliance with the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of the scheduled enactment. It also indicates a violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the provisions of The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The NGT has asked the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) through its regional office in Nagpur; the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Pune District Magistrate to submit responses on the issue.

The next hearing will be held on September 23.