NIBM citizens watch group had petitioned PMC, Pune Police prepare dossier on water tanker operators

The NIBM citizens watch group in 2017 had written a letter to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police commissioner about rash and negligent driving of water tanker drivers in the vicinity and requested the authorities to prepare a list of operators and their drivers. The civil society group led by former secretary of Ganga Kingston Daljeet Goraya had petitioned the PMC requesting it to bring water tanker operators under the ambit of law by involving the police department. (HT PHOTo)

The petition stated that a detailed record of the total number of water tanker operators in the area along with their names, addresses and water drawing points must be documented. At the same time, it stated that the police must maintain a record of the number of accidents the water tanker had caused in the past and their current status.

The petition had recommended special drives to be carried out by the traffic department conduct surprise check the driving licenses, age and speed of driving on roads and bylanes in the area. However, the group has expressed it unhappiness that no progress has been made till date over an important issue related to life and death of citizens.

Goraya said, “The water tanker drivers rush at breakneck speed and don’t adjust the speed which leads to water spilling over on roads. The water surges inside can lead to hazardous road accidents.”

Goraya pointed out that the citizens forum had long pointed out the danger of rash and negligent driving by water tanker drivers in Mohammadwadi.

“These water tankers are found openly flouting the rules and there is an urgent need for an expert committee to be appointed to bring them under the ambit of law in the larger interests of the society,” he said.

Prominent civil rights activist Jaymala Dhankikar said, “The water tanker drivers must be subjected to speed limits and special drives must be carried out to make them aware about the role on public roads and citizens safety,” he said.

Manoj Patil, additional CP (North Region), who has been strategizing several new initiatives for decongesting the city and saving citizen lives in fatal accidents said “We are taking steps to alleviate suffering of the citizens. We welcome suggestions made by citizens and civil society for betterment of the daily commuting woes of the people,” he said.