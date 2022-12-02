Night temperature plunges to 11.1 degrees Celsius in Pune

Night temperature at Shivajinagar in Pune city plummeted to 11.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, from 14.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the night temperature is likely to be around 12 degrees Celsius till December 4.

On Friday, the night temperature at Pashan was 11 degrees Celsius, Chinchwad 16.7 degrees Celsius, Lavale 17.5 degrees Celsius, and Magarpatta 17.4 degrees Celsius. Whereas day temperature reported in the city on Friday was 31.6 degrees Celsius, namely 1.9 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. And night temperature was 1.5 degrees Celsius cooler than normal on Friday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the day temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius. “The sky is likely to remain clear and hence, there will be cooler weather in the city. Night temperature may be around 12 to 13 degrees Celsius during this time,” said Kashyapi.

On Friday, Santacruz reported the highest maximum temperature across Maharashtra at 34.2 degrees Celsius while Aurangabad reported the lowest minimum temperature across the state at 10.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, nights are likely to be cooler in December in most parts of the state. According to weather scientists, temperatures drop in Maharashtra when there is snowfall in the north and cooler winds penetrate the southern parts of India.