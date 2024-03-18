Nine arrested for clash in Chikhali area

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday night arrested nine and booked over 20 individuals for participating in communal clashes, resulting in stone pelting and vandalisation incidents. Taking cognisance of the issue, Chikhali police booked over 20 individuals in two FIRs and the situation is under control now, said Police. This is not a communal clash, but a fallout of a small accident between two parties. We have booked individuals from both parties and further investigation in this case is going on, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Sunday between 10pm and 10:45 pm at Jadhav Sarkar Chowk in Chikhali.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Moid Abdul Rahim Chaudhari (35), Jubair Ahmed Shoaib Chaudhari (30), Abdul Mukit Abdul Rahim Chaudhari (25), and Abdul Kabir Abdul Rahim Chaudhari (23), all residents of Pant Nagar in Chikhali.

In the second FIR police arrested Shivaji Nagesh Ubale, Mayur Laxman Jadhav, Vishal Hanuman Ubale, Sachin Ravikesh Shukla, and Atharva Sunil Mayekar, all hailing from Jadhavwadi in Chikhali.

As per police information, the complainant Ravindra Dalvi was on his motorcycle and was heading toward home. At Jadhav Sarkar Chowk, his motorcycle accidentally collided with the car of Chaudhari who was returning from offering namaz prayers. There were heated arguments between them over the accident and both parties attacked each other.

Soon after, a group of 15-20 individuals gathered in front of Chaudhari’s residence and pelted stones at his house. Chaudhari further alleged that the mob also threatened them and vandalised his car parked in front of his house. As a result of this incident, there were communal tensions in Chikhali on Sunday and Monday. All senior police officers were rushed to the scene to gain control over the situation.

Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Commissioner of Police (CP), Pimpri-Chinchwad said the issue was escalated due to a collision of two vehicles.

“As of now we have lodged two FIRs in this case and arrested nine. We have deployed a police force in Chikhali and the situation is calm and under control now.”

Shivaji Pawar, DCP said, “This is not a communal clash, but a fallout of a small accident between two parties. We have booked individuals from both parties and further investigation in this case is going on.”

Chikhali police filed two FIRs in this case under IPC sections 324, 354, 323, 504, 506, 143, 147, 149, 336, and 427 and further investigation is going on.