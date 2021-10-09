Nine-year-old seriously injured after being run over by a car in Pimpale Saudagar

A nine-year-old was run over by a speeding car in Pimpale Saudagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city on October 3, according to the police.

The victim is identified as Ishaan Pradip Kasab. The FIR was lodged on October 9 as the family was busy attending to the child who suffered serious injuries. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the society premises and its video later went viral on the social media.

According to the police, the boy was seriously injured when the car went over his chest, stomach, mouth and shoulders. The Incident took place at Sai Vastu Housing Co-operative Society in Pimple Saudagar around 5.45 pm on October 3. Ishaan was playing with his friends on the society premises.

Sonal Deshpande, a resident of the society, was driving the vehicle that ran over Ishaan, the FIR stated. A case has been registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving at Sangvi police station. Police said that the investigation was on to find more in the case.