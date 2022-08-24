Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate 10-day Pune Festival
The 34th Pune Festival will be inaugurated on Friday, September 2 at Ganesh Kala Krida Ragmanch, Pune by minister of road and highways, Nitin Gadkari and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis
This 10-day festival which is held during Ganesh Mahotsavis organised jointly by the Pune Festival committee,Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and Department of Tourism. Entry is free for all.
The grand opening ceremony, the All India Mushaira, Hema Malini’s ‘Ganga’ ballet, Ashok Hande’s special program ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- Azadi 75’, concert of Rahul Deshpande and the ‘Miss Pune Festival’ competition will be the highlights of the festival
Actress and danseuse Hema Malini will perform the Ganesh Vandana at the inaugural function.
In a press conference held on Tuesday, Krushna Kumar Goyal, vice president of the festival said that this time the Pune Festival has been dedicated to Padma Bhushan late Rahul Bajaj, who had been associated with the event since its inception.
This year the lifetime achievement award will be presented to senior educationist and founder of Symbiosis, Padma Bhushan SB Mujumdar and the Pune Festival award will be presented to, senior Adv SKJain, senior director Padma Bhushan Sai Paranjape, NAAC Chairman Bhushan Patwardhan, renowned classical singer Rahul Deshpande and director Praveen Tarde.
The Pune Festival was started in 1989 by the then Chairman of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, Suresh Kalmadi, after taking inspiration from Lokmanya Tilak’s Ganeshotsav.
-
NCR’s Prayagraj div ends parcel bookings at five stns
The officials of Prayagraj division of North Central Railway have decided to close down the facility of booking parcels at five railway stations of the division on account of no takers for the service. The railway parcel service has been completely stopped at these five stations, Manikpur, Fatehpur, Mainpuri, Shikohabad and Kanpur Anwarganj due to no parcel booking for many years, informed NCR officials.
-
UP’s largest biogas plant to come up in Mathura
Uttar Pradesh's largest biogas plant, with a feedstock capacity of 600 tonnes per day, is coming up in Barsana town of Mathura district, a government spokesperson said here on Tuesday. “With the operation of this plant, being set up in collaboration with Barsana-based the state, cow shelter Shri Mataji Gaushala will become one of the major contributors to bio-energy in the country,” he said.
-
PMC schools to be ranked on cleanliness
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to rank its schools on cleanliness and solid waste management parameters. PMC with the help of Centre for Environment Education has started an annual awareness programme covering schools under the Swachh Survey 2023. The civic body on Tuesday organised a three-day workshop for teachers appointed as nodal officer by their school. The population of students in the city is around 10 per cent.
-
Swargate-Katraj metro extension plan awaits Centre’s approval: CM
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday told the Assembly that the Swargate-Katraj Metro extension route plan has been forwarded to the Centre for financial and technical approval. The 5.4-km Swargate-Katraj Metro underground route plan covers three stations though elected members demand one more station either near Bharati Vidyapeeth or at Balajinagar as there is no station between Padmavati and Katraj. The project, after the Centre's consent, is expected to be completed by April 2027.
-
50 piers installed in 6 months, work of Pune Metro Line 3 gains pace
The installation of piers of the Pune Metro Line 3 project connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi with the central hub of Shivajinagar has gained momentum as work for the 50th pier was completed on Monday at the Balewadi phata. The work of Pune Metro Line 3 on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route has been jointly undertaken by Tata Group and PMRDA on the basis of Public Private Partnership.
