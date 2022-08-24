Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate 10-day Pune Festival

The 34th Pune Festival will be inaugurated on Friday, September 2 at Ganesh Kala Krida Ragmanch, Pune by minister of road and highways, Nitin Gadkari and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

This 10-day festival which is held during Ganesh Mahotsavis organised jointly by the Pune Festival committee,Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and Department of Tourism. Entry is free for all.

The grand opening ceremony, the All India Mushaira, Hema Malini’s ‘Ganga’ ballet, Ashok Hande’s special program ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- Azadi 75’, concert of Rahul Deshpande and the ‘Miss Pune Festival’ competition will be the highlights of the festival

Actress and danseuse Hema Malini will perform the Ganesh Vandana at the inaugural function.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, Krushna Kumar Goyal, vice president of the festival said that this time the Pune Festival has been dedicated to Padma Bhushan late Rahul Bajaj, who had been associated with the event since its inception.

This year the lifetime achievement award will be presented to senior educationist and founder of Symbiosis, Padma Bhushan SB Mujumdar and the Pune Festival award will be presented to, senior Adv SKJain, senior director Padma Bhushan Sai Paranjape, NAAC Chairman Bhushan Patwardhan, renowned classical singer Rahul Deshpande and director Praveen Tarde.

The Pune Festival was started in 1989 by the then Chairman of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, Suresh Kalmadi, after taking inspiration from Lokmanya Tilak’s Ganeshotsav.