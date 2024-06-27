NIV experts collect mosquito samples after two Zika cases reported in Pune

In the backdrop of Zika virus infection detected in two patients from Erandwane area in the city, the experts from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) visited the area on Wednesday. Earlier on June 20-21, Zika virus infection was reported in a 46-year-old doctor from Erandwane and his 15-year-old daughter. (HT PHOTO)

The NIV team collected samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the vector for Zika virus, and directed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to step up surveillance measures.

As per officials the team of health experts including epidemiologists from the public health department also visited the area on Tuesday and took mosquito samples from the area. The officials have issued an alert in the five-kilometre radius of Erandwane.

The zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya.

A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches, and joint pains. In pregnant women Zika infection can cause microcephaly in the fetus, said officials.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC, said, the health team has started surveillance in the area to check suspected patients and mosquito breeding spots and eliminate them to prevent the transmission of virus infection.

“We have started the surveillance and door-to-door screening in the area and no suspected patient with symptoms of Zika virus has been found. No human samples are sent for detection of Zika virus. If the virus infection is detected in the mosquito there is a possibility that the vector can spread to the virus in the community,” he said.

PMC to monitor fever cases & expecting mothers

PMC health department conducted a meeting on Wednesday of doctors, healthcare staff, ward medical officers and zonal medical officers.

The team was briefed about the epidemiological survey and how it should be done precisely. The prevention and containment measures were also discussed.

The health officials have been asked to maintain an independent record of all fever patients reported in the hospitals in their jurisdiction.

The fever patients with rash and expecting mothers with fever and Zika virus symptoms will be monitored.

“Samples of suspected patients will be immediately sent to NIV for testing. The fever patients across the city in PMC-run hospitals will be monitored. The team have been asked to keep an adequate stock of medicines,” said the officials.