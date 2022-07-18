NIV Pune confirms second monkeypox patient, also from Kerala
PUNE: The National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Monday confirmed the second monkeypox-positive case in India with the patient hailing from Kannur in Kerala. The first patient who tested positive for monkeypox on July 14 was also from Kerala.
Dr Priya Abraham, director, NIV Pune, on Monday said, “The second patient is from Kannur, Kerala. The patient is an adult male and has a history of travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).” The first monkeypox patient, too, had a history of travel to the UAE. Having showed symptoms, he was admitted to the hospital after arriving from the UAE. His samples were sent to the NIV Pune for testing and returned positive.
The Maharashtra health department is also continuously monitoring suspected monkeypox cases in the state with at least seven suspected samples having been sent to the NIV Pune. However, all seven tested negative for monkeypox. Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “We are on alert for symptoms of monkeypox in travellers coming from affected countries. So far, there have been seven suspected cases in Maharashtra over the past few months. But all of these samples were tested negative by the NIV Pune.”
Monkeypox is a virus that causes symptoms such as bumpy rash apart from fever. According to the World Health Organisation, at least 3,413 monkeypox cases have been reported this year with most of them having been reported in Europe and America.
Solapur BJP vice-president booked for rape
Pune: The Deccan police have booked Solapur district Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Srikant Appasaheb Deshmukh for rape after a 37-year-old woman released a video on social media alleging that Deshmukh cheated her. Deshmukh has been booked under Sections 376, 377, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, the victim is from Pune and Deshmukh had got in touch with her citing that he had divorced her wife three years ago.
U.P. logs 240 new Covid cases, 461 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 240 new Covid-19 cases while 461 patients recovered during the same duration, health department data read, on Monday. According to the data, Lucknow reported 46, Ghaziabad 23 and Lakhimpur Kheri 10 45, Gorakhpur 20, Gautam Buddh Nagar. The state has 2,560 active cases, including 567 in Lucknow, 274 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 173 in Gorakhpur, 146 in Varanasi, 126 in Ghaziabad, the data read.
SPPU to start independent admission cell for Class 12 CBSE students
In a bid to help Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 students get admission to various graduate and post-graduate courses in the university campus, the Savitribai Phule Pune University has decided to start an independent 'admission cell' for them to take the desired admissions. The CBSE Class 12 results have not yet been declared and so, the SPPU has taken this decision to help them out.
240 players from Ludhiana take part in trials for sports wing
A total of 240 players from local colleges, affiliated with Panjab University, participated in the trials held by the state sports department at Guru Nanak Stadium here for admissions in different sports wings in the district. Players, including 224 boys and 16 girls, gave trials for 18 games, including hockey, judo, football, cycling, badminton, gymnastics, table tennis, etc. According to the officials, the trials would continue on July 19.
U.P. govt initiative: Covid-19 orphans to be provided special counselling
“One of the initiatives of the Uttar Pradesh government – the first of its kind in the country – is focused on trauma-informed approach to mental and emotional health treatment. The state government has taken the step to aid those children now living with a permanent void and profound grief after losing their parents during the pandemic,” a press statement from the state government read.
