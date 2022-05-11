No AEFI case reported from 28k Corbevax beneficiaries in Pune

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported no case of adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) from over 28,000 kids aged between 12-15 years who have been administered with Corbevax till May 8. Corbevax is the only Covid vaccine approved by the government for this age group.

Only one AEFI case, of mild nature, was reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Pune district, said health officials.

Of the 28,314 Corbevax vaccines administered in the city, 21,393 were first doses and 6,921 second doses. The mandatory gap between the two doses for the vaccine is 28 days.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, chief immunisation officer, PMC said, “Vaccination for kids aged between 12-15 years was started from March 16. We have been able to vaccinate over 28,000 kids through special drives outside schools, however, the response has been low now due to exams followed by summer vacation and extreme heatwave. No AEFI case in the city till now shows that the vaccine is safe and all kids must get the jab.”

As per the Co-WIN dashboard, over 314,921 vaccinations have been administered to beneficiaries in 12-15 age group in the district. Dr Abhay Tidke, district surveillance officer, said, “We have reported only one mild AEFI case related to Corbevax from PCMC.”

The district administration has been reporting only those with visible symptoms including vomiting, shivering, high fever or those that require hospitalisation as AEFI cases. Mild fever or localised pain in the arm is no longer reported as an AEFI, according to health officials.