No AEFI case reported from 28k Corbevax beneficiaries in Pune
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported no case of adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) from over 28,000 kids aged between 12-15 years who have been administered with Corbevax till May 8. Corbevax is the only Covid vaccine approved by the government for this age group.
Only one AEFI case, of mild nature, was reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Pune district, said health officials.
Of the 28,314 Corbevax vaccines administered in the city, 21,393 were first doses and 6,921 second doses. The mandatory gap between the two doses for the vaccine is 28 days.
Dr Suryakant Deokar, chief immunisation officer, PMC said, “Vaccination for kids aged between 12-15 years was started from March 16. We have been able to vaccinate over 28,000 kids through special drives outside schools, however, the response has been low now due to exams followed by summer vacation and extreme heatwave. No AEFI case in the city till now shows that the vaccine is safe and all kids must get the jab.”
As per the Co-WIN dashboard, over 314,921 vaccinations have been administered to beneficiaries in 12-15 age group in the district. Dr Abhay Tidke, district surveillance officer, said, “We have reported only one mild AEFI case related to Corbevax from PCMC.”
The district administration has been reporting only those with visible symptoms including vomiting, shivering, high fever or those that require hospitalisation as AEFI cases. Mild fever or localised pain in the arm is no longer reported as an AEFI, according to health officials.
Former Congress city chief made BJP North Indian cell head
Mumbai Ahead of the BMC elections, one of the richest civic bodies in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Kripashankar Singh as the in-charge of the Maharashtra North Indian cell of the party. Singh, a former state minister and chief of the Mumbai unit of Congress until he joined the BJP, is expected to play an active role to swing the north Indian votes in favour of the party.
Covid cases in UP slightlydown, but one death
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 278 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, 27 less from Monday's 305, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported in Hardoi. There are 1496 active Covid cases in state, majority being in home isolation. Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 116 cases, Ghaziabad 71, Lucknow 16, Agra 13 and Varanasi 11. Till now, state has reported 2076858 Covid cases and 23511 deaths. Fifteen districts have zero active cases.
Govt approves budget for road projects in east and west Delhi
Both projects have been cleared by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Centre (UTTIPEC) and were awaiting the financial nod for work to commence. The expenditure finance committee chaired by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia gave financial approval for the construction of an elevated corridor between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden flyover at a cost of ₹352 crore and a flyover between Anand Vihar overbridge and Apsara Border at a cost of ₹372 crore.
0.5 million adult beneficiaries in Pune yet to take second vax dose
PUNE Over 0.5 million eligible beneficiaries in the city are yet to take the second dose of the vaccine. While some respond positively, others do not feel the need to take the second dose. Despite the third wave, the response for vaccination was temporary until the number of new cases were rising. The mandatory gap period for the second dose of Covishield is about 84 days and for Covaxin and Corbevax is 28 days.
Yasin Malik pleads guilty to terror activities in J&K
New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Mohammad Yasin Malik on Tuesday pleaded guilty to all charges in a case related to terror funding and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2017. The maximum punishment for these offences is life imprisonment.
