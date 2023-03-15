Home / Cities / Pune News / No casualties reported in fire incident at IISER

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 15, 2023 11:23 PM IST

According to officials, the fire broke out in one of the physics laboratory rooms. The fire was bought under control within minutes

PUNE A major fire broke out at a lab in the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pashan, on Tuesday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident, said officials.

The fire brigade department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) got a call at around 9:15 pm. (HT PHOTO)
The fire brigade department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) got a call at around 9:15 pm. According to officials, the fire broke out in one of the physics laboratory rooms. The fire was bought under control within minutes.

We are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the fire incident. But a short circuit could be the reason behind the incident, said officials.

