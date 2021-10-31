No Covid deaths in PMC for third consecutive day

PUNE On Sunday, for a third day in a row, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported no Covid-related deaths and fewer than 100 new cases. This despite the shopping rush at markets pre-Diwali and the reopening of commercial establishments and colleges.

The city has reported a marked drop in the number of active Covid-19 cases, as only 731 patients are reported to be undergoing treatment for Covid-19, of which 112 are critical.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, Covid-19 advisor to the state said, “It could be said that the spread has come under control as the number of recoveries supercede the number of new cases. Therefore, the active cases are also going down. We did not see any spike in numbers post Ganpati or Dussehra, when we saw a similar crowd on the streets as we see now. The number of vaccinated people has also gone up, which secures them from the infection. However, we must keep in mind that senior citizens who have got the vaccine could still be vulnerable, so wearing a mask at all times in public places should remain mandatory till there are no active cases in the city.”

On Sunday, the number of new Covid-19 cases reported is 57 on Friday, while it was 59 on Saturday and 71 on Sunday.

As of now Pune city has 731 active patients of which 112 are critical patients out whom 104 are on oxygen.