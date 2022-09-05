‘No entry’ violators cause traffic chaos irk Sadashiv peth residents
Despite the entire road from Khajina vihir chowk to Nagnath Par chowk being a one-way and the pandals of prominent Ganapati mandals put up at each of these chowks prominently displaying ‘no entry’ hoardings, motorists and bike riders continue to enter the road from the wrong side, that too during evening peak hours, causing congestion and pollution and annoying the residents of Sadashiv peth in the bargain
Shailesh Kshirsagar, a resident, said, “Throughout the year, people go the wrong way and violate traffic rules and now even during the Ganapati festival when mandals have displayed ‘no entry’ boards, they continue to do so, that too during evening peak hours. Even four-wheelers and heavy vehicles enter from the wrong side, causing traffic congestion and pollution. This is an everyday problem along the entire road till Nagnath Par chowk.”
Another resident, Ramesh Joshi, said, “There are many senior citizens in our building which is on the road near Pune Vidyarthi school, and we are fed up of the honking of vehicles and the air pollution every evening as vehicles are stuck in traffic jams. The main reason is people coming the wrong way. As there are several mandals on this road, people come from all across the city to watch the dekhavas and most of them come on bikes but they never follow the traffic rules.”
From Tilak road to Nagnath Par chowk, it has been a one-way since the past many years. There are prominent educational institutions such as the Pune Vidyarthi Gruha School and Junior College, and Renuka Swaroop School as well as temples, offices and shops on this road. Hence, this is a busy road with traffic round-the-clock.
Vijay Chaudhary, assistant commissioner of police (traffic), said, “There are traffic policemen deployed everywhere in the city for monitoring the traffic and on this road, people need to follow the traffic rules strictly. Still, we will look into the issue and accordingly take the necessary steps.”
Two girls who went missing from Kusgaon rescued by police in 4 hours
In a shocking incident, two minor girls who went missing from Kusgaon in Maval tehsil were found onboard the Panvel-Nanded train in Osmanabad on Saturday, said police officials from Pune rural. According to police two minor girls aged 13 and 12 years went to school on Saturday, early morning around 7:30 am, but did not return home. Police informer told that two girls were spotted on Pune railway station premises on Saturday evening.
Gang posing as I-T officials robs Khanna man of ₹25L
A gang of miscreants posing as income tax officers robbed ₹25 lakh from the home of a farmer at Rohno Khurd village in Khanna in the wee hours of Sunday. The complainant, Sajjan Singh, said that he was at home with his wife, son and two other relatives, when four masked miscreants – including two turbaned men, barged into their home posing as I-T officials at around 5 am.
No water in Peth areas amid festivities, residents irked
Punekars celebrating the Ganpati festival especially Gauri poojan in all the peth areas, including the suburbs of Sahakarnagar and Parvati, were deprived of water supply for the entire day on Sunday following disruption of services at the Parvati Waterworks station. The residents of the peth areas including Bibvewadi and Parvati complained of complete breakdown of water supply. According to a resident of Mukundnagar, Rohit Kulkarni, the supply was restored only by evening.
Four members of a family booked for assaulting PMPML bus driver
The Khadak police have booked four members of a family from Shankar Sheth road for assaulting a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus driver. The incident took place at Seven Loves chowk on Saturday, said police. The accused have been identified as Nitin Katake, Dhananjay Katake, Nikhil Katake and Savita Katake, all residents of Mira society at Seven Loves chowk.
LMC’s first housing project: Municipal corporation to construct row houses in Ahana Enclave
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to construct row houses in Ahana enclave besides the construction of 684 flats in 18 towers. Ahana Enclave near Ashiana locality in Lucknow, is the first housing project of LMC. LMC has decided to file FIR against a builder who has occupied LMC land and constructed a colony on it in Indira Nagar. The Manas Vihar Colony has been constructed after occupying 12 bighas of land of LMC.
