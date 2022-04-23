No immediate elections for Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, says Ajit Pawar
PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) that attracted negative publicity few years back has earned gross profit of ₹1,400 crore. While the elections are due for the apex bank of district cooperative banks and other cooperative financial institutes, the state government is not willing to hold elections immediately.
The MSCB had an administrator since 2011.
“As per law, there is no hurdle in conducting elections for MSCB. The bank is performing well under the leadership of the administrator. As of now, we are not in a hurry to conduct elections,” said Pawar.
The MSCB and cooperative sector is dominated by NCP and Congress. The party leaders are keeping their political weight alive through their participation in the cooperative sector. As the MSCB is the apex body, it is natural that political leaders would want to have their hold on this bank and conduct elections. But as per Pawar’s statement, it is clear that there will be no immediate elections.
Since 2011, there are administrative officers who serve as an administrator to the bank. Currently Vidhyadhar Anaskar is the administrator and chairman of MSCB. He is the first non-government representative to be appointed for that position.
Anaskar said, “It is true that the elections can be held. During the pandemic there was a ban on all elections, but now, with the restrictions lifted elections are being held in district cooperative banks and primary credit cooperative banks. I am here for the past four years.”
-
‘Influenced’ by Yogi Adityanath's policies, these 5 gangsters took this step
Five liquor mafia gangsters involved in the manufacture and sale of illegal liquor surrendered before the police in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. They claimed to have taken the decision after being floored by chief minister Yogi Adityanath's policies, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. According to the police officials, Kashmir Singh, Roshan Singh, Deshraj Singh, Chaman Singh and Gurmeet reached the police station.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: Our aim is fulfilled, though.., says Navneet Rana
Amravati MP Navneet Rana, who along with her husband and Independent MLA Ravi Rana, has emerged as the focal point of the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, on Saturday called the ruling Shiv Sena a party of goons. Navneet and her husband Ravi Rana had earlier announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree, the personal residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, on Saturday.
-
Delhi’s Ashram underpass to be opened on Sunday
The much-delayed Ashram underpass project, which has so far missed eight deadlines, is finally expected to be permanently opened for traffic movement with a formal inauguration ceremony being scheduled by the Delhi government on Sunday, government officials said. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to avoid the stretch. The traffic trials of the underpass started almost a month back on March 22.
-
Tiffin bomb found in well at Una village bordering Punjab
Punjab Police solved last month's Ropar police post blast case with the arrest of an accused from Singa village in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police team that carried out the operation with Una police also recovered a tiffin bomb and other explosives from the accused. The accused wer e arrested on Friday and the recovery was made on Saturday.
-
Punjab announces amnesty scheme for transporters
The Punjab government on Saturday announced an amnesty scheme for transporters with an offer to pay overdue motor tax in three months without arrears and penalty. The social media handles of the Aam Aadmi Party announced in the morning that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will come out with an announcement to provide relief to autorickshaw and taxi drivers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics