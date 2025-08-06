No rift among Ganesh mandals, all decisions being taken collectively: Pune police chief

Dismissing circulating rumours of internal disputes, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday said there is complete harmony and cooperation among all Ganesh mandals in the city ahead of the upcoming Ganeshotsav. During the meeting, several Ganesh mandals raised concerns over late-night congestion and prolonged processions, urging the authorities to allow early and well-organised immersions. (HT)

“There is absolutely no dispute among any of the Ganesh mandals. Claims of disagreements or rifts are completely false and part of a fake narrative being spread on social media and elsewhere,” Kumar told reporters after a coordination meeting with mandal representatives.

The commissioner emphasised that all key decisions—including immersion routes, procession timings, and related arrangements—are being made collectively, through respectful dialogue. “We are in constant coordination with all mandals, including the five maanache Ganpati. Everyone is working together to ensure a peaceful and successful festival,” he added.

During the meeting, several Ganesh mandals raised concerns over late-night congestion and prolonged processions, urging the authorities to allow early and well-organised immersions. A key proposal discussed was implementing a “one mandal, one dhol pathak” policy to avoid overcrowding and delays.

Mandal representatives also suggested that if the five maanache Ganpati begin their immersion early in the day—preferably completing it by noon—the rest could follow smoothly, easing overall congestion. In recent years, Pune’s Ganesh immersion processions have stretched for over 20 to 30 hours, causing fatigue, mismanagement, and logistical issues.

Some mandals also requested that their processions be allowed to pass early through Laxmi Road, a central immersion route, to help streamline the overall sequence. Kumar said, “We have taken note of all the suggestions. After wider consultation, we will take an appropriate decision.”

Shrikant Shete, president of the Kasba Ganpati Mandal, said the meeting was productive and all suggestions were received positively. “All mandals are equal—there is no special treatment or discrimination. Numbers have been given as part of the system, and mandals participating on routes like Laxmi Road, Tilak Road, Kumthekar Road, and Shivaji Road will jointly take decisions acceptable to all,” he said.

Mahesh Suryavanshi, treasurer of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, added that all mandals will meet again in the next few days to finalise arrangements. “Pune’s Ganesh festival has a long and proud tradition. We are committed to upholding that legacy and setting an example for mandals across the state,” he said.

According to police officials, discussions in the meeting also covered the number of Dhol-Tasha Pathaks, VIP movement, and steps to curtail procession duration and manage crowds more efficiently.