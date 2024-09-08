No surgery since Sept 1 at Aundh Hospital as it operates without surgeons 

The Aundh District Hospital, Pune, considered as a crucial tertiary care facility of the Public Health department, has been operating without a single surgeon since Friday. The Aundh District Hospital, Pune, considered as a crucial tertiary care facility of the Public Health department, has been operating without a single surgeon since Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The hospital has 28 beds in the female surgery ward and 20 beds in the male surgery ward. According to sources, the head of the surgery department Dr Rekha Petkar has been on planned leave for the past 12 days. Following this, the second-in-command surgeon was given temporary charge of the surgery department, who also wanted to go on leave. However, before going on leave the surgeon discharged seven patients and referred three patients, a copy of the record is seen by Hindustan Times.

But even before going on leave the hospital made sure that not a single patient with planned surgery was admitted to the ward and the indoor patients were also discharged and referred to other facilities even as the Aundh hospital on average sees three to four surgeries on a daily basis.

The surgeon Dr Balaji Patil on Friday applied for casual leave which was refused by the district civil surgeon, Dr Nagnath Yempalay. However, despite the leave being denied, surgeon Patil went on medical leave.

Dr Shriniwas Kolod, the assistant civil surgeon, who largely oversees the administrative part at ADH, said, “This month not a single patient has been admitted to the surgical wards and not a single surgery has been performed. I have taken the information from the Matron of the hospital.”

The Public Health Department on 1 August issued orders across the state that patients should not suffer due to the unavailability of medicines and action should be taken against respective health officials if the patients are referred unnecessarily.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon and head of ADH, said, “The surgeon who was given charge of the survey department had requested to permit leave. But in the absence of the senior surgeon, the leave was refused. Later the surgeon went on medical leave. Now will rope in surgeon appoint on temporary basis under the NUHM programme,” he said.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, joint director of health services, assured to look into the issue and take stern action. “No admission and unnecessary referral of patients is unacceptable,” he said