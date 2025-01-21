No water at Bharati Vidyapeeth, Ambegaon on Thursday 

Owing to maintenance works at the main water pipeline at the Taljai water tank, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Ambegaon, Taljai and nearby areas would not get water supply on Thursday, January 23. Owing to maintenance works at the main water pipeline at the Taljai water tank, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Ambegaon, Taljai and nearby areas would not get water supply on Thursday, January 23. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) executive engineer Hemant More said, “The PMC need to carry work on the main water pipeline at Taljai Water tank on Thursday. By considering there would be no water in the areas depending on this line.”

The areas which would not have water are Bharati Vidyapeeth, Ambegaon Pathar, Chandrabhaga, Nilgiri Chowk, Dhankawadi, Taljai Pathar and Anand Bhavan Society.