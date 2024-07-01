No water supply in Pune city this Thursday 

Pune will experience a water supply cut on July 4 due to maintenance at treatment plants. Expect low pressure the following day in most areas.
Owing to maintenance and electric-related works at various water treatment plants across Pune, the city will have no water supply this Thursday, July 4. Owing to the delayed water supply the next day, most areas will see delayed and low-pressure water supply on Friday.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water department issued a statement in this regard on Monday. Despite low storage in dams around Pune, the administration avoided water cuts in the wake of general elections.