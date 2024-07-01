No water supply in Pune city this Thursday 

Owing to maintenance and electric-related works at various water treatment plants across Pune, the city will have no water supply this Thursday, July 4. Owing to the delayed water supply the next day, most areas will see delayed and low-pressure water supply on Friday. Despite low storage in dams around Pune, the administration avoided water cuts in the wake of general elections. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water department issued a statement in this regard on Monday. Despite low storage in dams around Pune, the administration avoided water cuts in the wake of general elections.