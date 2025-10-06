NOC to builders without rules compliance, housing societies complain to PCMC

Housing societies have complained to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) that developers in the twin city are being given No Objection Certificates (NOCs) despite environmental lapses and not meeting certain criteria, said civic officials. They also alleged that even the Fire Brigade Department issued a NOC without an on-site inspection. (HT)

As per the written complaint handed over to the PCMC chief on Friday by housing society members under the banner, Chikhali Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation (CMPCHSF), a developer in Charholi was given NOC despite non-compliance of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), mechanical parking, and fire safety. They claimed there are many more cases where builders have managed to get NOCs even after flouting rules and norms.

The formal complaint, a copy of which is with HT, stated that the developer has installed poor-quality mechanical stack parking systems, which pose a direct threat to residents’ safety, and the STP for the project was never made operational. Despite this, the developer allegedly managed to secure a NOC from the PCMC’s Environment and Engineering department.

The residents have demanded a thorough inquiry and strict action against the officials concerned, who approved the project without proper verification. They also alleged that even the Fire Brigade Department issued a NOC without an on-site inspection. The said building reportedly has only a single staircase entry and exit, with electricity meters placed dangerously close to the staircase. Such a design could endanger lives if a fire breaks out, residents pointed out.

“We have demanded that the building completion certificate (Occupancy Certificate) issued to the developer should be immediately revoked. Departmental action should be taken against the concerned officials for negligence and compromising public safety,” said Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman of the housing societies federation.

Reacting to their demands, municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh said the citizens need to be cautious when they sign the conveyance deed, regarding the amenities that have been provided. He added: “Orders have been issued to the Environment department to visit and check what NOC has been given and what the status is. We will check both the Fire and STP compliance at the project.”