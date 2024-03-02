Above-normal temperature & unseasonal rainfall to continue to affect weather conditions in Maha

Going with the current trend of above-normal temperature and unseasonal rainfall will continue to affect the weather conditions in Maharashtra. India Meteorological Department ( IMD) also forecasted that part of Marathwada and Vidarbha will likely experience heatwave conditions throughout the summer season. In Pune, both minimum and maximum temperatures will likely be above normal levels throughout the summer season, said a senior official from IMD. Meanwhile, in Pune cloudy weather and light rainfall have been experienced throughout the day. Many areas in the city have also reported hazes during the morning hours. (HT PHOTO)

IMD on Friday, March 1 through a virtual press conference issued an extended long-range temperature and rainfall forecast for the summer season this year between March to May. Addressing the Press Conference, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD, said that during the upcoming hot weather season between March to May, the country is likely to experience above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts, except over some isolated areas of Northwest, Northeast, Central and Peninsular India where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are most likely. During March 2024, above-normal heatwave days are likely to be experienced over most areas of northeast Peninsular India, many areas of Maharashtra, and some areas of Odisha and adjoining areas.”

As per the probability forecast map by IMD, Central Maharashtra, and Marawada areas are likely to experience a higher number of heatwave conditions throughout the summer season, Vidarbha region is likely to receive a comparatively smaller number of heat waves while the Konkan region has a very low probability of heatwave conditions. In March, Marathwada and the southern part of the state are most likely to experience heatwave conditions. The probability forecast map also indicated that Most of the areas in Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and some areas of Vidarbha division are likely to receive above-normal rainfall between March to May.

Speaking about the current El Nino conditions, Mohapatra said, “ Currently, El Niño conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific, and the Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) are warmer than normal over most of the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The latest MMCFS forecast indicates that El Niño conditions are likely to weaken during the upcoming season and turn to neutral thereafter.

At present, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions persist over the Indian Ocean, and the latest MMCFS forecast indicates a continuation of these neutral IOD conditions during the upcoming season.”

Speaking about the current weather conditions over the state, Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather and forecasting division, at IMD Pune said, “ The state is experiencing an opposite wind interaction, The cooler winds brought by the western disturbance and relatively warmer winds flowing from south –south eastern part of the country are interacting with each other over Maharashtra and adjoining areas. This causes significant instability in local weather conditions. As a result, many areas in Maharashtra especially the northern part of the state are likely to receive unseasonal rains along with gusty wind, thunder, and lighting. Pune too experiencing light rainfall at different places.”