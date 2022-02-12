Noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away in Pune

Pune: Veteran industrialist and former Bajaj Auto chairman Rahul Bajaj passed away at a private hospital in Pune, doctors treating him said. He was 83. Bajaj took over the group in 1965 before stepping down as non-executive chairman of Bajaj Auto Ltd. According to doctors at Ruby Hall Clinic where Bajaj was undergoing treatment, the industrialist was suffering from heart and lung related ailments.

Bajaj was also a Rajya Sabha Member between 2006 and 2010. Rahul Bajaj was awarded with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, in 2001. Bajaj Auto was known for affordable scooter which increased the mobility among Indians during 1980s.

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February, 2022 in the presence of his closest family members,” a statement from Bajaj Group read.

NCP president Sharad Pawar condoled the death of Bajaj. In a series of tweets, Pawar said, “I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology - a Bajaj Bike! The affordable vehicle increased mobility, eased struggle for getting means of livelihood and became the tool of socio-economic change! We Indian are deeply indebted for his immense contribution to the industry. I am grieved with a passing away of my very close friend. India has lost an industrialist, a philanthropist and a lighthouse for young entrepreneurs! Hamara Bajaj.”