Nothing wrong in coming together for national interest: Supriya Sule on Raj Thackeray’s possible entry into MVA

Amid growing speculation over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray aligning with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday said that there was nothing inappropriate in political parties joining hands for the sake of national interest. Sule added that the inclusion of the MNS in the Opposition alliance would be decided collectively by senior MVA leaders. (HT FILE)

Sule, however, added that the inclusion of the MNS in the Opposition alliance would be decided collectively by senior MVA leaders.

Asked whether the alliance had found a new partner in Raj Thackeray, Sule responded, “There is nothing wrong in coming together in the national interest. But decisions like these are taken jointly by senior leaders, not before the cameras. Once the discussions are held, the outcome will be shared.”

Her remarks came a day after Raj Thackeray accompanied Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray to meet Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam, where they raised concerns about alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls and other issues.

Thackeray’s presence at the meeting sparked renewed speculation about the MNS formally joining the MVA, which comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). Earlier this week, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) had said that the MNS was open to working with the Congress, although some Congress leaders remain opposed to the idea.

Meanwhile, responding to queries on fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal allegedly securing a passport during the MVA regime, Sule said, “Passports are issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, not the police. Everyone knows the procedure and who has been in power for the past 11 years.”

Ghaywal, wanted in multiple criminal cases, is suspected of having fled abroad using a fraudulently obtained passport. The Pune police have issued a Look Out Circular against him and are investigating how he managed to acquire the travel document despite several pending cases.