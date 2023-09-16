Notorious criminal Mohol arrested in connection with extortion case

PUNE: The complainant alleged that the accused abused and assaulted the two elderly women. Later in order to release them, Mohol and his accomplices demanded ₹ 17 lakh from the complainant. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Anti Extortion Unit 2 of the Pune city police arrested notorious criminal Babulal Laxman Mohol and three others and rescued two elderly women in connection with an abduction and extortion case. Apart from Mohol, the other accused are Amar Nandkumar Mohite 39, a resident of Erandawane, Pradip Nalavade 38, from Bhugaon, and Akshay Maruti Phad, 24, a resident of Malwadi.

As per the complaint filed by Vaibhav Bhaskar Pokhare on Wednesday at around 7 pm, Mohol and others called Minakshi Pokhare and Manisha Pawar to clear their financial disputes and forcefully kept them captive at Mohol’s residence in Uttam Nagar.

The complainant alleged that the accused abused and assaulted the two elderly women. Later in order to release them, Mohol and his accomplices demanded ₹17 lakh from the complainant.

Kiran Balawadkar, senior police inspector (SPI) at Uttam Nagar Police Station said, “Minakshi Pokahre was associated with an organisation. She took money from Mohol and assured him to get approval for a stall at Pune Railway Station. But a year later, she returned his money without fulfilling the promise. Wanting to avenge that, the accused committed the crime and demanded money from Pokhare’s son.’’

After the complaint, police arrested the accused and rescued two elderly women from Mohol’s residence.

A case has been registered at Uttam Nagar police station under IPC sections 385,387, 364(a), 341, 323, 504, 506 and 34 and further investigation is going on.

