Now a daily merit round for Class 11 admissions  

Students will now have one last chance to enrol in junior colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for Class 11. For this purpose, the daily merit round has been implemented from Saturday, October 5. This year, 1,03,804 students have registered for a total of 1,20,805 seats in 343 colleges. So far, the Class 11 admission process has included three regular rounds and six special rounds. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the education department, a total of 78,219 students have got admissions thus far. So far, the Class 11 admission process has included three regular rounds and six special rounds. Daily merit rounds now mean that admissions are granted based on merit in continual special rounds. Every day at 10 am, a list of selected and waiting students will be announced.

Students can apply for the daily merit list between 6 pm and the next day and can choose between one and ten junior colleges on their application form.

“Students can register their choice of minimum of 1 and maximum of 10 junior colleges in their application form. Unadmitted students have to apply for the next-day merit list within the given time. Students will be shown their position (selection or waiting number) on each school’s list. A student can take admission to any junior college of his choice. Students must check their waitlist rank and register their preference number in part 2 of the application form daily,” said the senior official from the education department.