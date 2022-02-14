Now, a film city and an electronic park in Pune

PUNE A dedicated film city is being planned in Pune, while an additional industrial area is being developed for “electronic firms”, officials said during the ‘Invest in Pune’ session of the Pune International Business Summit 2022, organised by MCCIA on Monday.

According to Sadashiv Survase, joint director, Industries department, the state government is developing another industrial area near Ranjangaon.

“It will be on a 600-acre plot. The state government has declared it an electronic park which will support electronic and white goods’ industries,” Survase said.

Ranjangaon already has an electronic estate where major multi-national firms have set up plants. MIDC has now proposed additional land to attract more industries.

He also stated that the infrastructure work has already begun and one area has been allotted to a company.

According to MIDC’s joint director, under the cluster policy of the state government, Pune is contributing 78 different resource-based MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) clusters which will focus on strengthening activities with technology. As per figures provided by MIDC, Pune region contributes 40% of Maharashtra’s industry with factors like infrastructure, connectivity to Mumbai crucial.

Prashant Girbane, director general of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), added that this new industrial area looks like a great linkage with the Brownfield electronic manufacturing cluster (MECF) coming up at Bhosari.

“Looks like there is a larger focus on electronic manufacturing. The central government, state government and MCCIA are putting together huge investments to create this cluster. It would be ready to serve and deliver services to the electronic industry by May 1,” Girbane said.

Suhas Diwase, commissioner of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), said, the PMRDA is looking at the media and entertainment industry as an investment opportunity. “Mumbai is not affordable. So why not have something just 45 minutes’ drive from Mumbai. We have already identified these areas of about 150 to 200 acres. We are looking at people from media and entertainment coming and setting up their businesses here. It will create huge employment opportunities,” he said.

In its draft development plan, PMRDA has proposed various mega projects under its region that may change the face of it. Some of these proposals include an automobile hub, riverfront pilgrimage hub, life science and agriculture hub, aerotropolis, industrial area and education centre.

According to PMRDA’s Draft DP, the Indrayani river at Alandi, which is famous religious place visited by people from all over Maharashtra will be developed as a riverfront pilgrimage hub. PMRDA is the third largest metropolitan area in the country and biggest in the state.

On the PMRDA cards

Announced by commissioner Suhas Diwase

Integrated township for MSMEs to come up at Talegaon

200 acres identified to attract media and entertainment industry from Mumbai

Identified 5 land parcels for setting up integrated tertiary health facilities.

First project to come up at Alandi. Alandi Devasthan has agreed to give land and PMRDA will be implementing authority

Identified 6 locations to attract foreign universities