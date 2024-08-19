Now Ganesh mandal volunteers to help Pune police monitor traffic

Ganesh mandal volunteers will now also help the police monitor traffic during the annual Ganesh festival. A meeting of Ganesh mandals was organised by the Pune police on Saturday. Volunteers of various Ganesh mandals participated in the meeting. Deputy commissioner of police Sandeep Singh Gill was present on the occasion. Deputy commissioner of police Sandeep Singh Gill appealed various mandal volunteers to help the police in planning the traffic during the festive season. Accordingly, the volunteers of various circles will assist in traffic planning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The police will coordinate with various agencies to hold the festival peacefully. Instructions were given to MSEDCL that electric wires should be maintained and also hanging electric wires should be arranged,” said Gill. He mentioned that there is a need for coordination between Ganesh mandals, dhol-tasha pathaks, the police and volunteers. “It was decided in the meeting that a coordination officer will be appointed for many Ganesh mandals, and he/she will help the traffic police to monitor the traffic during the 10 days of the festival,” Gill said.

Last year, the number of dhols in the dhol-tasha pathaks was fixed at 50 dhols and 10 tashas in the mandal procession. It was suggested that the number of pathaks in the procession should be limited this year.

“We are going to work along with the traffic police department to monitor the traffic during Ganeshotsav as it is our festival and to help citizens is our priority,” said Mandar Bhalerao, president of Veer Tarun Ganpati Mandal from Rasta Peth.