Now, Panshet-like cluster schools to come up across Maha

The state government has approved the decision to start ‘cluster schools’ for students studying in low-ranking schools in remote areas of Maharashtra. Cluster schools will now be established across the state on the lines of the Panshet Cluster School in Nandurbar and Panshet in Pune district. As a result, many low-ranking schools in the state will be closed. All deputy directors of education offices in the state have been instructed to submit proposals related to cluster schools by October 15. The state government has approved the decision to start ‘cluster schools’ for students studying in low-ranking schools in remote areas of Maharashtra. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, every child is expected to get an education near his/her home. However, students in schools with low passing rate in remote areas of the state do not get quality education at all. That is why the school education department of the state has taken up the initiative of starting cluster schools to help these students socialise, develop sportsmanship, and provide them with quality education and educational resources. As the decision was criticised by many education experts earlier, the government has now given its nod to it.

As per the circular issued by the state education department, low-ranking schools do not have audio-visual equipment, playgrounds or an adequate number of fellow students. Therefore, quality education and overall development of students is adversely affected. Children are deprived of real educational quality except for the availability of the school in their own village. Therefore, approval was given at a meeting held in the presence of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to consolidate some of the low enrolment schools in the state and start cluster schools.

“In starting cluster schools, the state government does not intend to close schools or reduce the posts of teachers. From the point of view of quality, the aim is to provide adequate educational facilities to the students and give them scope to develop various abilities in education,” said state education commissioner, Suraj Mandhare.