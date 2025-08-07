Now shop at your local vendor at Pune’s very own Nukkad

In what gives street vendors a clean, safe and structured space to run their business, the information technology (IT) hub of Kharadi has launched ‘Nukkad’, billed as Pune’s first organised hawkers’ park. Developed by Panchshil Foundation, the park covers an area of 86,000 square feet and was officially handed over to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday. Located on Fountain Road next to World Trade Centre, the park houses 120 units for vendors including 50 for fruits and vegetables, 50 food stalls, and 20 for essential services (bakery, salon, auto-repairs, locksmith). (HT PHOTO)

Located on Fountain Road next to World Trade Centre, the park houses 120 units for vendors including 50 for fruits and vegetables, 50 food stalls, and 20 for essential services (bakery, salon, auto-repairs, locksmith). Importantly, there is parking available for 50 cars and 150 two-wheelers as well as accessible public toilets.

Nukkad is a well-planned public space built specially for street vendors. The stalls are made from old shipping containers, marrying utility with eco-friendly design. It has the feel of a traditional street market while bringing in better planning and order. What makes Nukkad special is its focus on the local community. Unlike big malls or temporary markets, it gives local vendors a respectful space to run their business while providing customers a familiar and accessible shopping experience close to their homes.

Heaping praise on the initiative, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) additional commissioner Prithviraj B P said that the civic body is considering replicating the model in other parts of the city which has over 12,000 licensed street vendors. He emphasised the need for inclusive vendor spaces that can also accommodate differently-abled and transgender individuals.

Vadgaon Sheri MLA Bapusaheb Pathare termed the project a boost to Kharadi’s fast-growing infrastructure, and suggested similar such developments on reserved land parcels backed by corporate social responsibility (CSR). Panchshil Foundation’s Atul Chordia said that Nukkad is a scaleable model and confirmed that the foundation will maintain the site for the next three years.