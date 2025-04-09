Now significant rise in minimum temperatures too in Pune

After the rise in maximum temperatures, minimum temperatures too have risen significantly in Pune. On April 8, the Shivajinagar observatory recorded the nighttime temperature as 21 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees Celsius higher than the nighttime temperature recorded on April 7 (18.5 degrees Celsius). At 25.9 degrees Celsius, the highest nighttime temperature was recorded in Chinchwad on April 8. According to health experts, warmer nights do not allow the body to cool down and recover from the daytime heat and therefore, nighttime heat stress can cause issues such as heat stroke and dehydration apart from impacting sleep. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

After a short respite due to the rain, temperatures in the city are once again soaring with night temperatures too on the rise since the past 24 hours. Many areas including Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Koregaon Park, Hadapsar and Chinchwad are seeing a two to three degrees Celsius rise in nighttime temperatures.

Warmer nights are said to be affecting the health of the people living in those areas. According to health experts, warmer nights do not allow the body to cool down and recover from the daytime heat and therefore, nighttime heat stress can cause issues such as heat stroke and dehydration apart from impacting sleep.

A senior official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “Apart from atmospheric conditions, the urban heat island effect is contributing significantly to the rise in nighttime temperatures. Urbanisation in areas, particularly in the eastern parts of the city, has resulted in increased concrete and other infrastructure with the dense concentration of buildings trapping the heat in the atmosphere. Moreover, decreased green cover may also have caused the rise in nighttime temperatures.”

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD Pune, said, “In Pune and most other areas in Maharashtra, the temperature is likely to continue to be at higher levels for the next 48 hours. During this time, the city is likely to experience hot and dry weather.”

Meanwhile for the second consecutive day on April 8, Lohegaon reported a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius which was the highest temperature in Pune district. At 41.4 degrees Celsius, Koregaon Park recorded the second highest temperature in Pune. In Shivajinagar too, the maximum temperature increased by one degree Celsius and on Monday, the maximum temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded as 41.3 degrees Celsius.