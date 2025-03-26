Now SOPs to be developed for passenger vehicles by state transport department

The state transport department with the help of experts will now develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) to implement specific regulations for government, semi-government and private passenger vehicles. The move comes after transport minister Pratap Sarnaik ordered action against the misconduct of government, semi-government and private passenger vehicle drivers wherein drivers are set to face strict consequences for using mobile phones/electronic devices such as headphones/earbuds while driving. Sarnaik has also directed the establishment of a committee of experts to prepare a legal framework. Experts will guide on the measures needed to control the easy usage of mobiles/modern devices while driving. (HT)

Under the chairmanship of state transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, a new set of rules will be formulated in accordance with new laws.

“When a driver uses a mobile phone or other electronic device while operating a passenger vehicle, it endangers the lives of other passengers. This is a serious concern. To prevent such incidents, the transport minister has ordered that with the help of experts, a set of best practices be developed for government, semi-government, and private passenger vehicles,” Bhimanwar said.

Kiran Pisal, a frequent passenger, said, “If drivers are distracted by their phones, it puts everyone’s life at risk. There need to be stricter rules to prevent this.” Another citizen Amit Dengale said, “It’s time we take action against irresponsible behaviour. Driving should be focused; it should not be a chance to catch up on games or movies.”

After a photograph surfaced showing a bus driver watching a cricket match while driving, the administration took action against the driver. However, similar incidents involving private vehicle drivers have led to increased risk of accidents and fatalities. In recent years, mobile phone usage has become common, and there have been growing complaints about such behaviour by rickshaw-, car- and other passenger vehicle- drivers.