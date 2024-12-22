Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NRIs are cultural ambassadors and not brain drain, says Sunil Ambekar

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 22, 2024 07:16 AM IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said on Saturday that citizens leaving India are not brain drain but cultural ambassadors

Pune: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said on Saturday that citizens leaving India are not brain drain but cultural ambassadors.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said on Saturday that citizens leaving India are not brain drain but cultural ambassadors. (HT)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said on Saturday that citizens leaving India are not brain drain but cultural ambassadors. (HT)

“We cannot look at NRIs as brain drain, but consider them as cultural ambassadors. They carry our country’s cultural values in their heart wherever they go,” said Ambekar as he spoke on “RSS at 100” at the Pune Literature festival.

“Some people have forgotten Hindutva, but RSS is taking steps to remind them. Due to urban lifestyle, family structures are changing. It is a personal choice to have how many kids. However, during the pregnancy period, offices should also consider work from home facility along with paid leaves for women staff,” he said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On