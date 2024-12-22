NRIs are cultural ambassadors and not brain drain, says Sunil Ambekar

Pune: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said on Saturday that citizens leaving India are not brain drain but cultural ambassadors. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said on Saturday that citizens leaving India are not brain drain but cultural ambassadors. (HT)

“We cannot look at NRIs as brain drain, but consider them as cultural ambassadors. They carry our country’s cultural values in their heart wherever they go,” said Ambekar as he spoke on “RSS at 100” at the Pune Literature festival.

“Some people have forgotten Hindutva, but RSS is taking steps to remind them. Due to urban lifestyle, family structures are changing. It is a personal choice to have how many kids. However, during the pregnancy period, offices should also consider work from home facility along with paid leaves for women staff,” he said.