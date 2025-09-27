OBC leader Laxman Hake’s vehicle attacked near Ahilyanagar, 3 arrested

PUNE: Ahilyanagar police arrested three individuals for attacking the vehicle of OBC community leader Laxman Hake near Ahilyanagar on Saturday morning. During the incident, two vehicles in his convoy were damaged. Two of his workers also sustained minor injuries. Ahilyanagar police arrested three individuals for attacking the vehicle of OBC community leader Laxman Hake near Ahilyanagar on Saturday morning. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to police, the incident was reported at around 11am when Hake was on his way to Nandur in Pathardi from Daund to attend a meeting.

Hake claimed that a group of people attacked the vehicle by using wooden sticks and broke the window pane of the two cars in the convoy.

District superintendent of police, Somnath Gharge, said, “On Saturday between 11:30 am and 12 pm, Hake was on his way to Pathradi from Daund. He had halted for breakfast, and while returning, some individuals attacked his vehicle. Police in the convoy rescued Hake safely. As of now, we have arrested three suspects in this case, and further investigation is going on.”

Reacting to the attack, Hake alleged that the assault was carried out deliberately to suppress the ongoing agitation for OBC reservation. He condemned the incident and vowed to continue the fight for the community’s rights.

The accused were identified as Gorakshnath Jagganath Dalavi, Sambhaji Sampat Sapre and Ganesh Dinkar Holkar. They have been booked under sections of 109,189(2),191(2),191(3),190,324(4) of the BNS and section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam.