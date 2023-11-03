Offensive text found written on SPPU hostel wall, FIR registered

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Chaturshringi police station on Friday as offensive text about Prime Minister Narendra Modi was found written on the wall of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) hostel no. 8. On Friday, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a protest on the campus after the offensive text was found written in one of the hostels. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

For the past few days, there have been clashes on the varsity campus among members of the student unions over membership registration.

On November 1, a student was injured during a clash between members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Student Federation of India (SFI) on the varsity campus.

A demonstration was held on the next day on the university premises on behalf of SFI and like-minded organisations.

On Friday, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a protest on the campus after the offensive text was found written in one of the hostels.

Prafulla Prawar, SPPU registrar, released a statement in this regard on Friday which stated, “Some social activists have tried to create discord by writing offensive and defamatory content. It has also been pointed out that some persons are indirectly participating in the said act by spreading the said text through social media.”

“A case has been registered against all these concerned at Chaturshringi police station. It is the moral responsibility of all sections of the society to protect the sanctity of the university,” the statement read.

After the protest in front of the main building of the university was over, loud slogans were raised when the BJP and ABVP activists were returning to the hostel. While the activists of SFI were seen in front of the refectory registering their members, the protesters created chaos and blocked the membership registration process.

During the conflict, police provided protection to four workers of SFI on the spot.

“Strict action will be taken against those who disturb the academic environment of the university in any way,” said Pawar.

