Old detractors corner Ajit Pawar in Baramati as uncle attempts to end past rivalries

Pune: A day after Shiv Sena leader from Purandar Vijay Shivtare announced to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Baramati in a possible contest between Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) expressed unhappiness over the announcement even as Ajit Pawar preferred not to react. Sharad Pawar with ex-MLA Anantrao Thopte (sitting on right) and his son Sangram Thopte (standing next to father). (HT)

“Let us all be cultured. The seniors from each party will resolve if there are any issues. I would not prefer to comment on this,” Ajit said when asked about Shivtare’s announcement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Shivtare, while throwing his hat in the Lok Sabha election contest, had said on Monday that Baramati should not be considered by anyone as “personal property”. In local politics, Shivtare is known to be a detractor of Supriya and Ajit, who during the 2019 assembly polls left no stone unturned to defeat Shivtare. However, with his party Shiv Sena in alliance with the NCP and the BJP, the Ajit Pawar-led party leaders said there will be consequences if Shivtare does not withdraw from the race.

“If the Sena does not convince Shivtare on not fighting from Baramati, there can be a different result in Kalyan Lok Sabha seat. There is no need for anyone to consider Kalyan is an easy contest,” said NCP spokesperson Anand Paranjape.

In Kalyan, sitting Member of Parliament from Shiv Sena and chief minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde is likely to contest again for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Shivtare is not the only leader coming out to corner Ajit as he is all set to field wife Sunetra from Baramati. Earlier last month, family of senior BJP leader Harshavardhan Patil, the one-time rival from Indapur of the now-NCP chief, expressed reservations to campaign for his candidate. Patil had traditionally enjoyed a strong hold in Indapur, before it was breached by Ajit’s associate Dattatray Bharne in 2019.

“If they (Ajit Pawar’s party) assure us help during the assembly elections later this year, then only we will campaign for them,” Harshavardhan’s daughter Ankita had said. Then too Ajit chose not to react saying, “Young generation can say anything, but actual decisions will be taken by seniors in the party.”

For Ajit, winning Baramati is crucial for his future politics as it will offer him complete grip over the party and may put breaks to uncle Sharad Pawar’s politics. However, Pawar senior as NCP (SCP) president too is trying not to leave any stone unturned to ensure daughter Supriya’s victory for the fourth time.

In the past few days, Sharad Pawar has held review meetings with workers and representatives of cooperative and educational institutions from Baramati. He has also held various public meetings in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, something the octogenarian has not done in the past considering that the seat has always been bastion for the family.

While holding meetings, Pawar senior is also meeting some of his old rivals in state and local politics.

Earlier on Saturday, Sharad turned to Bhor MLA Sangram Thopte of Congress saying he would back the legislator. Sangram’s father Anantrao Thopte, who represented Bhor in the assembly six times before a shock defeat in 1999, was known as one of Pawar’s rivals within the Congress when the latter was with the grand old party. The rivalry between Pawar senior and Anantrao went back to more than three decades.

“Sangram Thopte, whatever work you will do for your tehsil, state or country, I’ll always support you. We had different paths earlier, but now that you are with us, I’ll show you real development,” he said. Congress is one of the partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

On March 1, former union minister sent out lunch invite to chief minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during Baramati event two days later. While the CM and DyCMs politely declined the invite, Pawar assured all support to them for developmental work.

“Politics will continue but if the new generation is being helped, then everyone should cooperate. With the same approach, I assure the chief minister and his colleagues that we will cooperate with you for whatever you are doing if the youth are getting jobs,” Pawar senior had said.