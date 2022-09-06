Omicron BA.5 subvariant on the decline, say officials
The latest report also suggests that BA 2.75 sub variant patients are on the rise, while patients BA.5 variant which was earlier the dominant one, seem to be reducing, says official
According to the health department, results of genome sequencing done at seven different labs across Maharashtra show that the BA.5 variant which was earlier dominating is now on the decline. According to the latest report, released on Monday, 21 new patients of BA.5, in addition to 216 patients of BA 2.75 were found.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer with the state health department said that the otherwise dominant variant BA.5 is now reducing in prevalence.
“Routine genome sequencing surveillance is underway for COVID-19 in the state across seven laboratories under Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). As per various reports obtained from the laboratories between August 20 till September 1, 21 patients of BA.5, in addition to 216 patients of BA 2.75 were found in the state. The latest report also suggests that BA 2.75 sub variant patients are on the rise, while patients BA.5 variant which was earlier the dominant one, seem to be reducing,” said Dr Awate.
He added that the state tally of BA.4 and BA.5 is 369, and that of BA.2.75 is 675.
“For BA.4 and BA.5, Pune tops the chart with 249 cases, Mumbai with 72, Thane with 16, Nagpur with 10, Raigad with 7, Sangli with 6, Palghar with 4 and Kolhapur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Solapur and Satara have reported one each so far,” said Dr Awate.
Whereas for BA.2.75 cases, Pune has reported 361 cases, Mumbai has 131, Nagpur has 106, Yavatmal with 24, Chandrapur with 18, Solapur with 15, Gondia with 6, Gadchiroli with 3 cases so far. Akola, Amaravati, Bhandara, Wardha and Washim have each reported two cases and Sangli has one case of BA.2.75 variant.
