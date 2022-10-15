Home / Cities / Pune News / Omprakash Bakoria appointed head of PMPML

Omprakash Bakoria appointed head of PMPML

Sports director and former PMC additional commissioner Omprakash Bakoria has been appointed as chairman and managing director of PMPML

PMPML bus stand at Deccan in Pune. Sports director and former PMC additional commissioner Omprakash Bakoria has been appointed as chairman and managing director of PMPML. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Sports director and former additional municipal commissioner in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Omprakash Bakoria has been appointed as chairman and managing director of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) on Friday.

Laxminarayan Mishra who was the CMD of PMPML has now been appointed with the central government.

Bakoria was involved in many decisions related to the public transport utility while working with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), according to the officials..

