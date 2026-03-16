On CCTV: 33-year-old woman mauled to death by stray dogs in Pune

A 33-year-old woman lost her life after being attacked by a group of stray dogs in Maharashtra's Pune in the early hours of Monday. The entire incident was later found to have been captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby. (Screengrab from CCTV)

The woman, identified as Shobha Waghmare, was walking alone along a service road in Chakan, near the Pune–Nashik Highway, when the attack took place. According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 am.

The entire incident was later found to have been captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby.

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A police official from Chakan police station explained the circumstances surrounding the incident and said, "The woman was walking on the road when a pack of stray dogs suddenly attacked her. As it was late at night, there was nobody around on the road. Unfortunately, she died on the spot."

In a separate case, a 55-year-old man was detained after an Indian-breed dog reportedly adopted by him from the streets bit a 13-year-old boy at Lotus Welfare society in Omicron-3 ,police said.

According to residents, the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital and has since returned home. Police identified the dog’s owner as Sachchidanand Nautiyal, a resident of the same society.

“The incident took place around 7pm. The child lives here with his parents. After the dog bit him, we rushed him for treatment and his wounds were dressed. He is back home now but is scared,” said Pravindra Khari, a resident of the society.

Police said that after the incident, the boy’s father and a few society residents approached them to file a complaint. “Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against Nautiyal and he was taken into custody the same night,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Surajpur police station.

According to the boy’s father, Nautiyal was released the same night.

Late on, local residents gathered at the society and raised safety concerns about human-dog conflicts. Alleged videos of the gathering later circulated on social media.