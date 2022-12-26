One arrested for looting youth in Pune

A 25-year-old Kasarwadi resident was arrested for extorting money by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday. According to the cops, Shakil Sheikh was nabbed in Kasarwadi where he was to pick up the money from the complainant.

In this case, Piyush Jadhavani had approached the police on Sunday after being threatened by the accused to pay him protection money. After taking cognisance of the matter, police arrested the accused under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

To resolve the issue the victim, Jadhavani called on his brother Akshay. But the accused threatened the duo with a sickle and thrashed the complainant.

The complainant in his complaint states that, when they approached locals, they refused to help them at that time. The accused instilled fear in people by wielding a sickle and threatening them with dire consequences if they intervened.

Later, Sheikh stole ₹1,000 from the victim’s pocket and threatened to kill him.

A case has been registered at Bhosari police station under IPC sections 392 (Punishment for robbery), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke), 506(2) (Whoever commits, the offence of criminal intimidation shall be punished with imprisonment) and relevant sections of the Arms act.