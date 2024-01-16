One arrested for murder of labourer at Katraj
Police said the incident was reported at around 8 am on Saturday when police found the dead body of Bagal lying in a pool of blood
Pune city police arrested a 21-year-old in connection with the alleged murder of a labourer near Katraj vegetable market on Saturday, said officials. The accused has been identified as Kisan Chagan Margale (21) from Ambegaon. According to Police, the accused had a heated argument with deceased Manohar Bhimrao Bagal while he was consuming liquor, due to which the accused assaulted the victim and hit him on his head with a stone, wherein the victim died.
During the investigation, police got information that the accused was present at the Taljai Pathar forest area to evade an arrest. Acting on the information, a team of police rushed to the spot and initiated a search operation and arrested the accused.
During the investigation, police came to know that the deceased Bagal was working as a construction worker in the locality and was an alcoholic.
Immediately after the incident, a team from Bharati Vidyapeeth Police station rushed to the spot and after the identification, the dead body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem.
A case has been registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station under section 302(murder).