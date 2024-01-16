One arrested for murder of labourer at Katraj

Pune city police arrested a 21-year-old in connection with the alleged murder of a labourer near Katraj vegetable market on Saturday, said officials. The accused has been identified as Kisan Chagan Margale (21) from Ambegaon. According to Police, the accused had a heated argument with deceased Manohar Bhimrao Bagal while he was consuming liquor, due to which the accused assaulted the victim and hit him on his head with a stone, wherein the victim died. During the investigation, police got information that the accused was present at the Taljai Pathar forest area to evade an arrest. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said the incident was reported at around 8 am on Saturday when police found the dead body of Bagal lying in a pool of blood.

During the investigation, police got information that the accused was present at the Taljai Pathar forest area to evade an arrest. Acting on the information, a team of police rushed to the spot and initiated a search operation and arrested the accused.

During the investigation, police came to know that the deceased Bagal was working as a construction worker in the locality and was an alcoholic.

Immediately after the incident, a team from Bharati Vidyapeeth Police station rushed to the spot and after the identification, the dead body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station under section 302(murder).