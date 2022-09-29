One dead, three injured after truck overturns on autorickshaw in Pune
One person was killed and three injured after a cement-mixer truck rammed into a tree and overturned on some parked autorickshaws in Hadapsar on Thursday, a police official said
The incident took place on the Pune-Solapur highway at 5:30am, the Hadapsar police station official added.
The truck was heading towards Pune in Ravidarshan area of Hadapsar, in an attempt to save a two-wheeler rider coming from the opposite side, the driver lost control and rammed into a tree and overturned on two to three autorickshaws. One rickshaw driver died and three sustained injuries.
A team of officials from Hadapsar police station and fire brigade department immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured people to a private hospital for medical treatment.
Two cranes were used to remove the damaged vehicles to clear the road for vehicular movement.
(With Agency inputs)
