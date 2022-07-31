One held for theft; stolen cash, gold recovered
Police arrested one person and apprehended a minor on Friday in connection with a theft case. The duo had stolen cash and gold jewellery worth ₹5.98 lakh on the pretext of repairing a cupboard lock from a house located at Tadiwala road. The incident took place on July 26.
The accused have been identified as Pradhansingh alis Patahn Bakhtawarsingh Shiklikar (41), a resident of Ektanagar Nandurbar, according to Pratap Mankar senior police inspector at Band Garden police station.
A case has been registered at the Band Garden police station.
The complainant Jyoti Ramesh Kamble (42), stated that she had called two key makers after the lock of the cupboard was not working properly. After checking they had asked the woman to bring a nut bolt from a nearby shop. As soon as she left the house, the duo asked her brother, who was in the house, to bring oil from a shop for lubricating the lock.
When they returned the woman found the lock of the cupboard was open and ₹3, 15,000 cash and gold jewellery was missing.
The police have recovered cash of ₹1, 90,000 and gold ornaments of 15 tolas from the duo.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
