One held, three minors detained for shop vandalism

Pune: The Mundhwa police on Friday arrested one person and detained three minors for allegedly entering and vandalising three shops on BT Kawade Road in the Ghorpadi area, creating panic among shopkeepers late on January 31. Mundhwa police on Friday arrested one person and detained three minors for allegedly entering and vandalising three shops on BT Kawade Road in Ghorpadi area. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused include Rajratna Kuldeep Khare, 20, a resident of an SRA building at Bhimnagar in Mundhwa, who has been arrested, along with his three minor accomplices.

Police stated that the accused had no prior dispute with the shop owners and carried out the act solely to instil fear in the area.

The complaint was filed by Mahavirsingh Hanumansingh Rajpurohit, 30, a resident of Kharadi, who runs a medical shop on BT Kawade Road. According to the FIR, around 10 pm, three youths entered his shop and damaged a glass refrigerator using an iron weapon. They allegedly abused loudly, and one of them threatened dire consequences, before moving towards a nearby sweet shop.

The accused then allegedly entered a nearby sweets shop, owned by Suresh Chaudhary, and a supermarket, owned by Rameshkumar Chaudhary, where they damaged a pani puri cart, the glass on the cash counter and the glass doors of refrigerators before fleeing the spot.

Based on CCTV footage and local inputs, the Mundhwa police traced and detained Khare and the three minors. Further investigation is underway, the police said.