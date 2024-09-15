Menu Explore
One injured in open firing at Uruli Kanchan

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 15, 2024 07:32 AM IST

According to the police, the accused and victim deal in property and there was dispute over an alleged land deal

One person was injured in an open firing incident reported at Uruli Kanchan on Saturday, said officials.

The police have arrested Dashrath Shitole, who had fired three to four rounds from his licenced firearm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The police have arrested Dashrath Shitole, who had fired three to four rounds from his licenced firearm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The injured has been identified as Kaluram Gote who was shifted to a private hospital for medical treatment. The police have arrested Dashrath Shitole, who had fired three to four rounds from his licenced firearm.

According to the police, the accused and victim deal in property and there was dispute over an alleged land deal. Police suspect the firing may be the outcome of financial dispute between the duo.

Bapurao Dadas, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Daund division, said, “Prima facie it seems that the firing is outcome of financial disputes between them. On Saturday, Gote and others approached Shitole for payment of 60 lakh. The duo could have had a heated argument that led to the firing incident.”

The Uruli Kanchan police have filed a case under relevant sections.

