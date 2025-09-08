Online application process for 2026 HSC exams under state board starts today

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will start the online application process for the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC Class 12) examinations from September 8. The deadline for submitting applications is September 30. The examinations are expected to be held in February-March 2026. Applications must be submitted online through the Board’s official website, www.mahahsscboard.in. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The application facility will be available not only to regular students of junior colleges but also to candidates from a wide range of categories. This includes students enrolled in vocational courses, repeaters from all streams, private candidates with valid registration certificates, those applying under the Grade Improvement Scheme, candidates appearing for isolated subjects, as well as ITI students under the Transfer of Credit system.

Applications must be submitted online through the Board’s official website, www.mahahsscboard.in. Once the forms are filled, junior colleges will be able to access the pre-list of applicants through their login. Students are required to carefully verify their details and sign against their names, after which principals must authenticate the list with a seal and signature on each page.

The process will cover students from the Science, Arts and Commerce streams, with registrations linked through the U-DISE Plus Pen-ID system. For students not previously registered, a fresh application can be completed by filling in all required details online.

State Board secretary Devdas Kulal said, “Junior colleges and higher secondary schools must ensure that applications are accurate and within the stipulated time-frame. Delays or last-minute errors can cause unnecessary stress for students.”

With lakhs of students expected to appear for the HSC 2026 exams, the Board hopes the online system will streamline the application process, minimise paperwork, and reduce administrative hurdles for both institutions and students.