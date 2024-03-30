 Online financial management software to monitor election funds - Hindustan Times
Online financial management software to monitor election funds

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 31, 2024 05:10 AM IST

The Maharashtra State Co-operatives Election Authority has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoU) with the State Bank of India (SBI) for optimum and appropriate management of election related finances related to ‘Notified Co-operative Societies Election Fund’

The MoU was signed between election authority commissioner Jagdish Patil , secretary Vasant Patil and State Bank of India deputy general manager Navin Mishra recently. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the election authority, the step has been taken to streamline the financial processes to make it a fast paced , error free and transparent process.

The MoU was signed between election authority commissioner Jagdish Patil , secretary Vasant Patil and State Bank of India deputy general manager Navin Mishra recently.

The process is directly related to the amount which is deposited for conduct of co-operative housing society elections which is credited in the account of the election officer and is further used for election related purposes.

Besides, the online portal has been developed where in all the concerned elected related officials can give their in principle sanction to the election expenses as part of the streamlined process.

The election authority conducts elections for co-operative housing societies with more than 250 members, district agriculture produce committee, all co-operative institutions including banks.

