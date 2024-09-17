Only 164 cases registered against Pune Ganesh mandals for noise pollution in last 5 years

Pune city police have registered 164 cases and 12 non-cognizable offences in the last five years against Ganesh mandals in the city for violating noise pollution guidelines issued by Bombay High Court. The highest number of cases 108 were registered in 2023, followed by 42 cases in 2019, 8 cases in 2022, 5 cases in 2020 and 1 case in 2021. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

The cases were filed against Ganesh mandals or officer bearers of the mandals under relevant sections of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Act 2000 and Indian Environment Act, said police.

Under the law there is provision of punishment of imprisonment up to five years and fine of up to ₹1 lakh.

However, people claim no serious action is taken by police after the cases are registered.

Rajesh Jamdar, a resident from Narayan Peth, said, “During the last two to three days the noise levels have increased drastically, however, police have taken no action. When we call helpline 112, we don’t get a response.”

Jamadar alleged that, most of Ganesh mandal workers are associated with political parties hence due to political pressure, police fail to take action.

According to police, only one case registered under Khadak police station reported in 2023 is pending, otherwise all remaining cases are pending in the court.

Vivek Velankar, founder of city-based NGO Sajag Nagrik Manch, said, “If the police claim that they have filed so many cases in the last five years then these actions are only to show they are doing something. If we can take a round in prominent Peth areas of the Pune we can easily find hundreds of mandals flouting noise pollution guidelines. Then how can the police register only 165 cases in five years, is this not a contempt of the court.”

Velankar said, police are implementing authority, they should work as per the guidelines issued by the court.

The central government’s Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, mandate that ambient noise should not exceed 55 dB during daytime and 45dB during nighttime in residential areas. For silence zones, it is 50dB and 40 dB respectively.

In 2005, the Supreme Court prohibited the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am. In addition, the Bombay High Court (HC) has set the ambient day and night-time noise levels in residential areas at 45 decibels and 55 decibels respectively.

Seema Dhakane, police inspector (special branch), said, “A total of 17 cases were pending in 2024, but before the Ganesh festival this year we have taken necessary steps. Now, only one case is pending, and it is sent for further approval from the state government.’’

Last year, during the Ganesh festival, many people suffered health issues due to the impact of high decibel noise. Hence this year police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had conducted a meeting with prominent mandals and instructed them to adhere to norms set by the court or face strict action.

Despite the restrictions, various mandals in the city are seen flouting norms and playing loud music causing inconvenience to people.

G Shreedhar, deputy commissioner of police (special branch), said, “Many mandals were using DJ’s during the immersion procession. To get different kind of noise, they were using pressure mode 4599/4590 equipment in DJ’s which helps to generate noise sound and responsible for noise pollution.’’

According to Shreedhar, if mandals are found using such equipment then strict action will be taken against them.