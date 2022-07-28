Only 40 tax payers in Pune take benefit of PMCs accident scheme

Only 40 citizens have taken the benefit of Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay accident insurance scheme which was launched in April 2020 for all property tax payers.

As per Environment Status Report 2021-22,7,45,900 property tax payers and their family members are eligible for this scheme.

According to the report, since April 2020, only 40 citizens have availed the scheme and ₹1.63 crore compensation has been received under it. All slum dwellers paying slum charges can benefit from this scheme.

Under the scheme, if the taxpayer or spouse passes away in an accident, the family gets compensation of ₹5 lakh. If the children of the taxpayer gets killed in an accident, the family gets ₹2.5 lakh. If any person in the taxpayer’s family suffers in an accident, they get ₹2 lakh as medical expenses for hospitalisation and ₹3,000 as ambulance fee.