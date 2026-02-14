Only 58 out of 564 schools in Pimpri-Chinchwad have fire safety certificates

Amid a rise in fire incidents across Pimpri-Chinchwad, serious concerns have emerged over student safety with official data showing that only 58 out of 564 schools in the twin city limits have obtained valid fire safety compliance certificates. As per data shared by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 66 schools so far have applied for the fire safety certificate. Of the 58 schools that have secured certification, 53 are private institutions and five are government-run schools. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the civic fire department, notices have been issued to all 564 schools in a phased manner, directing them to comply with mandatory fire safety norms. Despite this, a majority of schools have been found to operate without valid certification. The civic body has warned these schools to complete the required compliance at the earliest to avoid action, said officials.

PCMC officials said that the fire safety compliance certificate is mandatory for all educational institutions and is issued only after inspection of fire-fighting systems, emergency exits, electrical safety measures and overall preparedness to handle emergencies.

Rushikant Chipade, head of the PCMC fire department, said that strict action will follow if schools fail to comply. “Student safety cannot be compromised. All schools have been instructed to install required fire-fighting systems and obtain certification. Inspections are being conducted, and further action will be taken against institutions that do not meet the norms,” he said.

Civic authorities said that schools which fail to comply may face penalties, sealing action or other legal measures as per provisions under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act. The drive will continue until such time all institutions complete the fire safety compliance.