Only 80k update 10-year-old Aadhaar card details in district

The district administration officials have claimed that only 80,000 of the 29.20 lakh residents have updated their 10-year-old Aadhaar card details in the past nine months. Officials said that it is crucial for those who were issued Aadhaar card before 2012 to update details. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Officials said that it is crucial for those who were issued Aadhaar card before 2012 to update details. However, the figure reached since the campaign launched in April 2023 at Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, three cantonment boards and other parts the district is mere 80,000. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has advised citizens to update their Aadhaar details every 10 years to ensure accurate data and a hassle-free authentication process. The authority had identified 40 districts, including Pune, to start a one-year pan India pilot mission programme of Aadhaar card update.

During an internal briefing, the district administration informed the central authorities that 60,000 citizens updated their Aadhaar card details during June while 20,000 completed the process in October this year. The citizens who obtained their Aadhaar card pre-2012 can update their address, mobile phone, fingerprints either by visiting the official Aadhaar centre at postal offices, district collectorate or online.

Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune district collector, “Citizens should update their Aadhaar card information whenever there is a change of address or other details.”

Rohini Sapkale, a resident of Kondhwa, said, “I changed my Aadhaar card home address from Bavdhan to Kondhwa after submitting the documents and found the process hassle-free.”