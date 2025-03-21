Only pax with confirmed, RAC tickets get platform access at Pune rly stn

PUNE In a bid to manage crowd distribution at Pune railway station and prevent accidents, the Pune railway administration has decided that only those passengers with confirmed or RAC (reservation against cancellation) tickets will be allowed direct entry onto platforms whereas passengers with waiting list or general tickets will be made to wait in a designated waiting area once such an area is set up. For better crowd management at Pune railway station, authorities have decided entry on platform for only passengers with confirmed or RAC (reservation against cancellation) tickets. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Pune railway administration has identified four locations for setting up the waiting area, with one of them to be an open space near the ‘VIP side’ and another to be near platform number six.

The Pune railway administration’s decision is part of the larger initiative by the Railway Board to allow only passengers with confirmed or RAC tickets directly onto platforms while making passengers with waiting list or general tickets wait in designated waiting areas once such areas are set up at 60 major railway stations.

Swapnil Neela, chief public relations officer, Central Railway (CR), said, “A large number of passengers travel from Pune station, with special trains often experiencing high passenger loads. Due to this, Pune station has been included in the implementation of this decision.”

As per the information shared by the railway, passengers without tickets will be able to purchase general tickets within the waiting area once passengers with confirmed tickets are seated in their respective coaches and a special queue will be formed for passengers with waiting and general tickets. Ticket inspectors and Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables will oversee this queue. Passengers in this queue will be systematically accommodated in general or other available coaches.

Anand Saptarshi, member, Regional Advisory Committee, CR, said, “The railway administration has taken this decision to ensure proper crowd management. In the coming days, railway trains will see heavy footfalls. To prevent any untoward incidents, the Pune railway administration must set up waiting areas immediately.”

Apart from Pune railway station, the initiative will be implemented at three other railway stations namely Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, and Nagpur.